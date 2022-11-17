AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s Full Gear go-home show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama

-Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in an AEW Eliminator tournament first-round match

-Hook vs. Lee Moriarty for the FTW Title

-Athena vs. Madison Rayne

Powell’s POV: The Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks tournament match that was originally advertised for last week’s Rampage and was postponed following an injury angle. The winner will face Brian Cage in a semifinal match. AEW has yet to indicate when the semifinal match will take place, though the tournament final is set for Saturday’s AEW Full gear pay-per-view with Ethan Page having already qualified.

Rampage will live from Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center, which is also playing host to Full Gear on Saturday. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).