AEW Rampage rating for Saturday’s show featuring Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 373,000 viewers for Saturday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 474,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 26th in Saturday’s cable ratings with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.18 rating in the same demo. Rampage will return to its usual Friday night slot this week. The March 25, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.