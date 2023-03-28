Ratings for the WWE A&E Biography features on Charlotte Flair and Yokozuna, WWE Rivals on Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Charlotte Flair delivered 338,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The one-hour show finished 27th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-The WWE A&E Biography on Yokozuna delivered 366,000 viewers. The one-hour show finished 21st in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns delivered 362,000 viewers for A&E and finished 20th in the cable ratings with a 0.14 rating.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s one-hour A&E biographies on Jerry Lawler produced 350,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating, and Paige delivered 297,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. The same night’s WWE Rivals on Trish Stratus vs. Lita had 297,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating.