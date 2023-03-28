AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Carter

-AR Fox vs. Nick Comoroto

-Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

-QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Austin Green and Vary Morales

-Zack Clayton vs. Schaff

-Evil Uno vs. Alexander Moss

-Brady Booker vs. Serpentico

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.