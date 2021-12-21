What's happening...

NXT 2.0 live coverage, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Otis, Primo Colon, Biff Busick

December 21, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai in a street fight. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 45 percent in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent, and A was a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Primo Colon (Eddie Colon Coates) is 39.

-Biff Busick (Christopher Girard) is 36. He worked as Oney Lorcan in NXT.

-Otis (Niko Bogojevic) is 30.

-Happy birthday to my dog Ada, who would have been 14 today. We lost her to a brain tumor on September 28 and she is beyond missed.

