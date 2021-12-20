What's happening...

12/20 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Big E and Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match, Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Street Profits, Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina

December 20, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Big E and Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match, Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Street Profits, Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina, and more (30:16)…

Click here to stream or download the December 20 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.