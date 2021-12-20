12/20 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Big E and Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match, Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Street Profits, Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Big E and Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match, Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Street Profits, Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina, and more (30:16)…

