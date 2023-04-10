WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the WrestleMania 39 fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.468 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down slightly from the 2.484 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.69 rating. The April 8, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.230 million viewers and a 0.60 rating for the WrestleMania fallout edition.