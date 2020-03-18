NXT TV show hosts revealed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that tonight’s NXT television show will be hosted by Tom Phillips and Triple H. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Will we get the DX insult comedy Triple H persona from Smackdown or the Proud Poppa Paul Levesque who typically represents NXT? This is the only thing that WWE is officially advertising for tonight’s NXT show. The references to the qualifying match for the NXT Takeover ladder match are gone, and they are not even hyping Adam Cole’s celebration as the longest reigning NXT Champion. Join John Moore for his weekly live review of NXT as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear John’s exclusive audio review on Thursday mornings.



