AEW Videos: AEW Control Center, AEW Rankings

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW released its control center video for tonight’s AEW Dynamite event. Watch the video below or via the AEW YouTube Page.

-AEW has also released its weekly rankings video. Watch the video below or via the AEW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Schiavone flew solo on both videos and noted that his usual control center co-host Jenn Decker will return in a couple weeks. Schiavone noted that The Exalted One will still be revealed on tonight’s Dynamite episode. When it comes to the status of the Blood & Guts (WarGames) match that is scheduled for next week, Schiavone said they would have more details on tonight’s Dynamite. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Dynamite at 7CT/8ET.



