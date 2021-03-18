NWA Back for the Attack lineup: Third title match set for Sunday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for the Back For The Attack pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday.

-Nick Aldis vs. Aron Stevens for the NWA Championship.

-Pope (a/k/a Elijah Burke) vs. Thom Latimer for the NWA TV Title.

-Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis or the NWA National Championship.

-Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Crimson in a four-way.

-JR Kratos vs. Tyrus.

Powell’s POV: The NWA announced the National Championship match since our last update. The pay-per-view is priced at $19.99 on FITE TV. Join me for live coverage on Sunday as the show streams at 3CT/4ET.