WWE announces a title match for the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia

September 17, 2021

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officially announced Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship for Crown Jewel. The event will be held on Thursday, October 21. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Crown Jewel will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at King Fahd International Stadium. The event will stream on Peacock beginning at noonCT/1ET. This will be WWE’s sixth event held in the country since WWE signed a lucrative, yet controversial ten-year deal to hold events in Saudi Arabia.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Shauny79 September 17, 2021 @ 12:45 pm

    Saudi Arabia…the only audience that WWE actually makes an effort to please.

