MLW Fightland lineup: Women’s match added to the October event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Fightland event that will be held on Saturday, October 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-Myron Reed vs. Tajiri vs. Aramis vs. Arez in a four-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead.

-The quarterfinals and semifinals of the MLW Opera Cup tournament.

Powell’s POV: MLW added the women’s match today. The company previously announced Tom Lawlor, Davey Richards, Matt Cross, TJP, Calvin Tankman, Lee Moriarty, Bobby Fish, and Alex Shelley as the entrants in the eight-man Opera Cup tournament. The lineup is looks strong on paper. For ticket information, visit MLW2300.com.