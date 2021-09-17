MLW Fightland to air as a one-hour special on Vice

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice will air a one-hour MLW Fightland special on Thursday, October 7 at 9CT/10ET. MLW CEO Court Bauer confirmed the news for TheWrap.com. “MLW Fightland on Vice TV blows up the tired, old wrestling format. Everyone has played it safe in presenting wrestling the same way for 25 years,” Bauer said. “MLW Fightland offers viewers a transparent, unfiltered all access look into the smoke-filled arenas of wrestling. We will present big fights and big stories with investigative reports giving viewers a raw, inside look at the very real world of wrestling.”

Powell’s POV: The special will be taped on October 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. MLW will benefit from having “Dark Side of the Ring” as a lead-in for the special. MLW will also avoid airing opposite the weekly Impact Wrestling television show that airs from 7CT to 9CT on AXS-TV.