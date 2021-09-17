What's happening...

WWE lists MVP as “out indefinitely” due to injury

September 17, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that MVP suffered a broken rib during Monday’s Raw television show and will be sidelined indefinitely. “While I’m out suffering from this broken rib, I may as well get my knee fixed,” MVP tweeted in response.

Powell’s POV: I assume that the rib injury that was attributed to MVP taking an RKO from Randy Orton is a storyline injury designed to explain why MVP’s absence while he addresses his knee injury. I’m not sure why they wouldn’t just list it as a knee injury, but I guess there’s no harm done either way. Here’s wishing MVP the best in his recovery.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.