WWE lists MVP as “out indefinitely” due to injury

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that MVP suffered a broken rib during Monday’s Raw television show and will be sidelined indefinitely. “While I’m out suffering from this broken rib, I may as well get my knee fixed,” MVP tweeted in response.

Powell’s POV: I assume that the rib injury that was attributed to MVP taking an RKO from Randy Orton is a storyline injury designed to explain why MVP’s absence while he addresses his knee injury. I’m not sure why they wouldn’t just list it as a knee injury, but I guess there’s no harm done either way. Here’s wishing MVP the best in his recovery.

BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw, @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/PbBPL0W1S7 — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2021