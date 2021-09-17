What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Homecoming celebration, one match advertised

September 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Bianca Belair’s homecoming celebration.

-Seth Rollins answers for his attack on Edge.

-Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night Smackdown audio reviews.

