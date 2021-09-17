WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Homecoming celebration, one match advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following match is advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Bianca Belair’s homecoming celebration.
-Seth Rollins answers for his attack on Edge.
-Rick Boogs vs. Robert Roode.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night Smackdown audio reviews.
