NXT TV preview: NXT Fight Pit, three Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in an NXT Fight Pit match.

-Kushida and Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm in a women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-“Lucha House Party” Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

Powell’s POV: The teams of MSK, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, Grizzled Young Veterans, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, and Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde have advanced to the second round of the men’s tournament. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.