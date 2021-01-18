AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s live edition, one match removed from the original lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager in a Triple Threat tag match to become the official tag team of The Inner Circle.

-Matt Sydal and “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin vs. Matt Hardy and “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen.

-Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Luther, Serpentico, Angelico, and Jack Evans in an eight-man tag match.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon.

-Jon Moxley in action.

-An update from Miro and his new butler Chuck Taylor.

Powell’s POV: Nyla Rose vs. Layla Hirsch was originally scheduled for this episode. Unfortunately, Rose announced that she is in quarantine due to a family member testing positive for COVID-19. Here’s wishing Rose and her family all the best. AEW will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.