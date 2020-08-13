Johnny Gargano reportedly injured at NXT taping

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Johnny Gargano suffered an injury during a match with Ridge Holland at Wednesday’s NXT taping. John Pollock of PostWrestling.com reports that Gargano landed on his head while taking a bump, which resulted in the match being stopped so that Gargano could be evaluated. Gargano was eventually able to finish the match.

Powell’s POV: NXT taped next week’s television show on Wednesday after the taping for the episode that aired last night. The fact that Gargano was able to finish the match is encouraging, and hopefully there won’t be any lingering effects.



