WWE Raw in Salt Lake City (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Ronda Rousey, Dory Funk Jr., Haku, Brian Cage, Marty Jannetty, Isla Dawn, Dennis Condrey

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is in Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Smart Home Arena with the followup to last week’s excellent Edge and Randy Orton angle. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-There are no dark matches advertised for tonight’s Raw on the arena website. The recent advertised dark matches Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and AOP, and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, though obviously the second one won’t happen due to Styles’ injury and the Orton heel turn.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dory Funk Jr. is 79 today.

-Haku (Tonga Fifita) is 61 today.

-Marty Jannetty (Fredrick Martin Jannetty) is 60 today.

-Becky Bayless (Rebecca Treston) is 38 today.

-Angela Fong is 34 today.

-Former NXT wrestler and on-air personality Devin Taylor (Brittany Fetkin) is 32 today.

-The late Kerry Von Erich (Kerry Adkisson) was born on February 3, 1960. He took his own life at age 33 on February 18, 1993.

-Teddy Hart turned 40 on Sunday.

-Brian Cage (Brian Button) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Isla Dawn turned 26 on Sunday.

-Ronda Rousey turned 33 Saturday.

-Dennis Condrey of Midnight Express fame turned 68 on Saturday. It’s a shame that WWE has never inducted the Midnight Express members into the WWE Hall of Fame.

-The late Masa Saito was born on February 1, 1942. Saito died on July 14, 2018 of Parkinson’s disease.



