ICW 9th Annual Square Go results: The 30-man Square Go match, Stevie Boy vs. Noam Dar for the ICW Heavyweight Championship, The Purge vs. The Fite Network for the ICW Tag Titles, Aivil vs. Isla Dawn for the ICW Women’s Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ICW Square Go

February 2, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland at SWG3

Results courtesy of Insane Championship Wrestling

1. Liam Thomson defeated Leyton Buzzard to win the ICW Zero G Championship.

2. Aivil beat Isla Dawn to retain the ICW Women’s Championship.

3. “The Fite Network” Lou King Sharp and Krieger defeated “The Purge” Stevie James and Krobar to win the ICW Tag Titles.

4. Noam Dar defeated Stevie Boy to win the ICW Heavyweight Championship.

5. Kez Evans won the 30-man Square Go match.

The next show is March 1 in Glasgow, Scotland at The Garage.



