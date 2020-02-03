What's happening...

ICW 9th Annual Square Go results: The 30-man Square Go match, Stevie Boy vs. Noam Dar for the ICW Heavyweight Championship, The Purge vs. The Fite Network for the ICW Tag Titles, Aivil vs. Isla Dawn for the ICW Women’s Championship

February 3, 2020

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

ICW Square Go
February 2, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland at SWG3
Results courtesy of Insane Championship Wrestling

1. Liam Thomson defeated Leyton Buzzard to win the ICW Zero G Championship.

2. Aivil beat Isla Dawn to retain the ICW Women’s Championship.

3. “The Fite Network” Lou King Sharp and Krieger defeated “The Purge” Stevie James and Krobar to win the ICW Tag Titles.

4. Noam Dar defeated Stevie Boy to win the ICW Heavyweight Championship.

5. Kez Evans won the 30-man Square Go match.

The next show is March 1 in Glasgow, Scotland at The Garage.


The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.