MLW announces partnership with Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling of Japan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release today to announce its partnership with Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling of Japan.

KOBE, JAPAN / NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling and Dragon Gate Pro-Wrestling of Japan today announced the formation of a strategic alliance.

MLW and Dragon Gate Pro-Wrestling will fuse forces to launch a new collaboration focused on a talent exchange and opportunities to share content and participate in other projects.

“The collaboration between MLW and Dragon Gate is a very special opportunity to produce unique events, showcase spectacular talent and create a new canvas for Japanese and American cooperation,” said Court Bauer, CEO and founder of MLW. “We are ecstatic about this partnership.”

Dragon Gate is a world-renowned wrestling organization based out of Kobe, Japan that has revolutionized wrestling.

Transcending traditional Japanese wrestling with its distinct mixture of strong style wrestling and Mexican lucha libre, Dragon Gate is a spectacular packaging unlike any other Japanese organization.

With popular wrestlers such as Ben-K, YAMATO, Shun Skywalker and Narauki Doi among others, Dragon Gate delights fans around the world with their thrilling high-flying acrobatics and inventive moves.

A vibrant trendsetting organization, Dragon Gate emerged in 2004 and reimagined Japanese wrestling in its own vision. Today, Dragon Gate is one of Japan’s most prominent organizations with a global reach, including introducing their SVOD service, https://dragongate.live.

More details on first chapter of the MLW x Dragon Gate collaboration will be revealed soon.

Powell’s POV: MLW has/had a working relationship with Pro Wrestling Noah in Japan. The promotion was sold recently, leaving the status of that partnership in question. I interviewed MLW COO Court Bauer on the latest Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast and he stated that he read about the sale online and wasn’t sure where that left things between the two companies. MLW announced their partnership with Dragon Gate at Saturday’s MLW Fightland event.



