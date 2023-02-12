02/12 Dot Net Weekly Five-Year Flashback: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett discuss the WWE Network subscriber count, WWE women’s evolution hype, Ronda Rousey, a WWE Fastlane main event change, WWE Elimination Chamber, 205 Live creative shakeup, Smackdown’s Top 10 rankings, ROH HonorClub

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the February 8, 2018 Dot Net Weekly audio show and discuss the WWE Network subscriber count, WWE women’s evolution hype, Ronda Rousey, a WWE Fastlane main event change, WWE Elimination Chamber, 205 Live creative shakeup, Smackdown’s Top 10 rankings, ROH HonorClub, and more…

