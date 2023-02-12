What's happening...

NWA Nuff Said results: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA Championship, Kamile vs. Angelina Love in a No DQ match for the NWA Women’s Championship, Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf vs. Carnage and Damage for the NWA Tag Team Titles, Cyon vs. Homicide for the NWA National Title, Kerry Morton vs. Alex Taylor for the NWA Jr. Hvt. Title

February 12, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Nuff Said Pay-Per-View
Streamed live February 11, 2023 on FITE.TV
Tampa, Florida at the Egypt Shrine Center

NWA Nuff Said Pre-Show

1. La Rosa Negra beat Missa Kate

2. Dak Draper and Mims vs. Jax Dane and Blake Troop

3. Odinson over Joe Alonzo

4. Mercurio and Natalia Markova beat Jennacide and Max the Impaler

NWA Nuff Said Main Card

1. Thom Latimer beat Fodder in a Singapore Cane match

2. Kerry Morton defeated Alex Taylor for the NWA Jr. Hvt. Championship

3. Thrillbilly Silas Mason beat Kratos

4. Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade beat “Pretty Empowered” Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy to win the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles

5. EC3 over Kevin Kiley

6. “La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf beat “Blunt Force Trauma” Carnage and Damage by DQ to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

7. Chris Adonis beat Trevor Murdoch

8. Kamille defeated Angelina Love in a No DQ match to retain the NWA Women’s Championship

9. Cyon beat Homicide to retain the NWA National Championship

10. Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona to retain the NWA Championship

 

