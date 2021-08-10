NXT returns to USA Network, AEW Dark, and NWA Powerrr, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman, Savio Vega, Wade Barrett, Amish Roadkill, Kongo Kong

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) and is back on USA Network after being bumped for two weeks due to the Tokyo Olympics. The show includes Ember Moon vs. Sarray. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

Birthdays and Notables

-Fred “Tugboat” Ottman is 65. Shockmaster!

-Savio Vega (Juan Rivera) is 57.

-Amish Roadkill (Michael DePoli) is 44.

-Kongo Kong (Steven Wilson) is 42.

-Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) is 41.