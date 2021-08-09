08/09 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match, Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin, Raw Women’s Champion Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley in a non-title match, U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet in a non-title match, Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match, Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin, Raw Women’s Champion Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley in a non-title match, U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet in a non-title match, Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop, and more (31:46)…

