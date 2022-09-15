Impact Wrestling, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Teddy Long, Genki Horiguchi, Rhett Titus, Lady Victoria, Wilbur Snyder, Curtis Iaukea

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 51 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Teddy Long is 75.

-Lady Victoria (Victoria Moreno) is 50.

-Genki Horiguchi is 44.

-Rhett Titus is 35.

-The late Adrian Adonis (Keith Franke Jr.) was born on September 15, 1954. He died in an automobile accident on July 4, 1988.

-The late Wilbur Snyder was born on September 15, 1929. He died at age 62 on December 25, 1991.

-The late Curtis Iaukea was born on September 15, 1937. He died at age 73 on December 4, 2010.