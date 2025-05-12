WWE Raw in Louisville, Pro Wrestling Boom, Kushida, Doug Basham, Ricky Ortiz, Billy Kidman, Bobby Roode, Air Paris, Daizee Haze, Lince Dorado, Tito Santana, William Regal, James Dudley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Backlash premium live event. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and I discussing Saturday’s WWE Backlash event. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they are sent before 1CT/2ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Louisville, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Chicago, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Greensboro. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Doug Basham (Lyle Douglas Basham Jr.) is 54.

-Ricky Ortiz (Richard Young) is 50. Ortiz is married to fellow former WWE wrestler Layla El.

-Kushida (Yojiro Kushida) is 42.

-The late James Dudley was born on May 12, 1910. The WWE Hall of Famer died at age 94 on June 1, 2004.

-Billy Kidman (Pete Gruner Jr.) turned 51 on Sunday.

-Bobby Roode (Robert Roode Jr.) turned 48 on Sunday.

-Air Paris (Frank Parris) turned 46 on Sunday.

-Daizee Haze turned 42 on Sunday.

-Lince Dorado turned 38 on Sunday.

-Tito Santana (Merced Solis) turned 72 on Saturday.

-William Regal (Darren Matthews) turned 57 on Saturday.