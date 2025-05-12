NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey in a non-title match

-The contract signing for Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA Championship at NXT Battleground

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee

Powell’s POV: The NXT Battleground premium live event will be held on May 25 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Yes, it’s the same day as AEW Double Or Nothing. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).