Omos on what AJ Styles taught him, working with Bobby Lashley, his desire to be a WWE champion, the popularity of pro wrestling in Nigeria

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Omos

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Omos on what AJ Styles has taught him: “Being vicious. That’s the thing, that’s what separates AJ from everybody else. AJ knows you are meant to be vicious, and you see it in his eyes when he truly wants to kill somebody. That’s what I learned from him as you know, when I was also under him, he mentored me, which he still does today because he’s one of my closest friends. The look like you want to kill somebody, that is art. It’s not about what you do, it’s what’s in here what you conveyed in your eyes. And that was something I learned from him and I still do today, looking like I want to kill this guy, I want to murder him.”

On being in the ring with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley: “That is what I was telling somebody the other day, I think the two strongest individuals I’ve ever been in the ring with are Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. I have no idea how those guys are as amazing as they are. And this is gonna sound right coming from me, because I’m a physical specimen, but they are such physical specimens and phenomenal athletes.”

On wanting to be WWE Champion: “Oh, man, of course I want to be WWE Champion you know, that’s the kind of top of the list you know, when I first started, I had goals I wanted to accomplish and I think I’ve met some of those goals. And there’s things that I wanted to do that, you know, wrestle at WrestleMania, and I have wrestled at WrestleMania three times. You know, one with it as with former WWE Champion with AJ Styles, going solo wrestling Bobby Lashley last year in Dallas, and then starting to show with one and only Brock Lesnar. So, I think there’s a lot of plans left and a lot of things I want to achieve. But I think the top of the list is becoming [champion] and holding that gold over my head. Here, look at me now. I’m the biggest, baddest son of a gun you have ever seen. Now we are here, you know. So that’s the top of the list, you know?”

On how popular wrestling is in Nigeria: “To be honest, I didn’t think it was [that popular] until I went back home last year and I truly just understand the magnitude of fans we have. Not just in Nigeria, but all over Africa as a whole and how people keep watching. You know, going back home actually for the first time in 14 years and just having regular day workers seeing me on the streets saying Omos! Omos! And I’m kind of shocked because I wasn’t expecting that type of reception. But, like it went down to meeting, you know, the current vice president of Nigeria and like his kids are watching the pay-per-view, you know right after we did Saudi last year Braun and I. You know, go back going back home and the President’s like we saw you, what are you doing here? I’m like I came to visit my family. He knows WWE, he goes we just saw you a couple days ago in Saudi Arabia I’m just like wow, like this is like I did not know it is extremely popular back home. They have this [show], it’s called Jumbo on the cable network. They get 24/7 programming for WWE; they can watch WWE 24/7 every day.”