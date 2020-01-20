WWE Raw in Wichita (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Raw dark matches, Karl Anderson, Pat Patterson, Batista, R-Truth, Ted DiBiase, Mark Briscoe, Tyler Breeze

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is in Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. WWE is advertising Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in a ladder match for the U.S. Championship along with the brand’s final push for the Royal Rumble. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Wichita, Kansas, Wednesday’s AEW on the Jericho Cruise, and Friday’s Smackdown in Dallas, Texas. If you are going to Raw, Smackdown, or an upcoming live event and want to help us out with off-air match result details, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-The dark matches advertised for tonight’s Raw on the arena website are Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins and AOP, and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

Birthdays and Notables

-Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra) is 40 today.

-Royal Rumble match creator Pat Patterson (Pierre Clermont) turned 81 on Sunday.

-Ron “R-Truth” Killings turned 48 on Sunday.

-Tyler Breeze (a/k/a Matthew Clement) turned 32 on Sunday.

-“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase turned 66 on Saturday.

-Dave Bautista turned 51 on Saturday.

-Mark Briscoe (a/k/a Jay Pugh) turned 35 on Saturday.

–James “Toots” Mondt was born on January 18, 1984. He was a wrestler and the co-promoter of the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWE) along with Vince McMahon Sr.

-The late Perro Aguayo (Pedro Aguayo Damian) was born on January 18, 1946 and died on July 3, 2019.

-The Sheik (a/k/a Ed Farhat) died on January 18, 2003 at age 78.

-Pez Whatley died of a heart attack on January 18, 2005 at age 54.



