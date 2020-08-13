Evolve, WXW, Progress, and ICW content coming to WWE Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Network will begin featuring Evolve, WXW, Progress, and ICW content beginning Saturday. SportsIllustrated.com has a breakdown of the content, including quotes from Drew McIntyre, whose work in Evolve will be spotlighted.

Powell’s POV: There has been talk for a few years now of footage from each promotion airing on a higher paid tier of the network, which never came to fruition. It’s nice to see that this content will finally make its way to the network.



