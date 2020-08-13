NXT Takeover XXX lineup: The updated lineup for the SummerSlam weekend show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: XXX event that will be held on Saturday, August 22 in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee.

-Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. two wrestlers TBD in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE officially announced Lee vs. Kross, and Grimes qualified for the ladder match on Wednesday. It looks like they are building toward Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez, and perhaps Santos Escobar vs. Isiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, but thsee matches have not been officially announced. The lineup is coming together nicely.