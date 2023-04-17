04/17 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai in a non-title match, Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai in a non-title match, Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, and more (30:05)…

