What's happening...

04/17 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai in a non-title match, Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

April 17, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai in a non-title match, Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, and more (30:05)…

Click here to stream or download the April 17 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.