WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The full card for Friday’s Crown Jewel go-home show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match

-LA Knight vs. Ricochet

-Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

-Braun Strowman vs. five opponents in a handicap match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped on Friday in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center due to the WWE crew traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).