NXT TV preview: The full list of matches for tonight’s show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes.

-Sol Ruca vs. Amari Miller.

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Kayden Carter.

-Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee.

-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley in a non-title match.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Xyon Quinn.

-Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules match.

Powell's POV: This show and next week's show were taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center. NXT will return to live broadcasts on October 3.