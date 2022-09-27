AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Dante Martin vs. Anthony Henry
-Angelico vs. Caleb Konley
-Anna Jay vs. Kelly Madan
-Jay Malachi vs. Fuego Del Sol
-Nick Comoroto vs. Shaheem Ali
-Mila Moore and Mylo vs. The Renegade Twins
-Arjun Singh vs. Ryan Nemeth
-Gus De La Vega vs. Jeeves Kay
-Blake Li vs. Jora Johl
-Leila Grey vs. Tiara James
-Leon Ruffin vs. BSHP King
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
