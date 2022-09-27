AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Dante Martin vs. Anthony Henry

-Angelico vs. Caleb Konley

-Anna Jay vs. Kelly Madan

-Jay Malachi vs. Fuego Del Sol

-Nick Comoroto vs. Shaheem Ali

-Mila Moore and Mylo vs. The Renegade Twins

-Arjun Singh vs. Ryan Nemeth

-Gus De La Vega vs. Jeeves Kay

-Blake Li vs. Jora Johl

-Leila Grey vs. Tiara James

-Leon Ruffin vs. BSHP King

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.