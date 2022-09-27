What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

September 27, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Dante Martin vs. Anthony Henry

-Angelico vs. Caleb Konley

-Anna Jay vs. Kelly Madan

-Jay Malachi vs. Fuego Del Sol

-Nick Comoroto vs. Shaheem Ali

-Mila Moore and Mylo vs. The Renegade Twins

-Arjun Singh vs. Ryan Nemeth

-Gus De La Vega vs. Jeeves Kay

-Blake Li vs. Jora Johl

-Leila Grey vs. Tiara James

-Leon Ruffin vs. BSHP King

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.