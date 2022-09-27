AEW Battle of the Belts IV listed as airing after AEW Rampage

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNT’s onscreen guide is now listing the Battle of the Belts IV special as listing immediately following AEW Rampage on Friday, October 7. The shows will be broadcast from Washington D.C. at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

Powell’s POV: The three previous Battle of the Belts specials aired in primetime on Saturday nights. The Saturday, August 6 Battle of the Belts III delivered 437,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic for TNT. Meanwhile, the second hour of last Friday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam edition produced 486,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating. So the numbers were actually better for the second hour of a live Rampage than the standalone Battle of the Belts special. It’s also a plus that the show will presumably air live. Perhaps the only loser in all of this is Impact Wrestling, which is holding its Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 7.