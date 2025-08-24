NXT announces next two PLEs, plus a Homecoming-themed show for Full Sail University

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announced the following live events during Sunday’s NXT Heatwave.

-NXT Homecoming on Tuesday, September 16, in Winter Park, Florida, at Full Sail University

-NXT No Mercy on Saturday, September 27, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at War Memorial Auditorium

-NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 25, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at Findlay Toyota Center

Powell’s POV: Tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Tuesday. It will be fun to see NXT return to Full Sail University, which was the home of the weekly television show before it moved to the WWE Performance Center. Believe it or not, neither NXT premium live event will be held on the same day as an AEW pay-per-view. That said, WWE Wrestlepalooza will run head-to-head with AEW All Out on September 20. NXT premium live events are available on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.