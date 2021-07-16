What's happening...

WWE cancels Smackdown show in Atlanta

July 16, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

State Farm Arena announced that it will not be playing host to the September 17 edition of WWE Smackdown as originally scheduled. No reason was given, and it was announced that refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Powell’s POV: WWE still has the show listed on its live events page, so it’s unclear where the show will be moved. Thanks to Dot Net reader Matt H for passing along the news.

