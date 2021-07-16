WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three matches set for tonight’s return to the road and MITB go-home edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio.

-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Seth Rollins vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a four-way.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown marks WWE’s return to the road and will be held in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. This is the go-home show for Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review afterward.