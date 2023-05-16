WWE Raw rating for the show headlined by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.716 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.785 million average. Raw delivered a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.51 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.694 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.820 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.633 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, second, and fourth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The May 16, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.737 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic.