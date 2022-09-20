WWE Raw rating opposite two Monday Night Football games

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.593 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.709 million average. Raw delivered a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.44 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw ran against a pair of NFL games last night. It’s the only time that NFL will run two Monday night games this season. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.709 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.623 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.449 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fifth, sixth, and seventh respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The September 20, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.793 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the brand’s Extreme Rules go-home show.