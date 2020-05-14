AEW Dynamite viewership drops, still tops NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 654,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 732,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 604,000 viewers for USA Network last night. Dynamite finished 15th in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 46th in the same category.



