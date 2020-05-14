NXT TV viewership for the show featuring DX’s announcement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 604,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 663,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: The hype for a major announcement from Triple H and Shawn Michaels didn’t stop the show from losing 59,000 viewers compared to last week. AEW also dropped in viewership, yet won the night the night with 654,000 viewers on TNT. Dynamite finished 15th in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 46th in the same category.



