Dot Net Awards: 2021 Pro Wrestling MVP

Categories2021 Awards AWARDS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2021 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Pro Wrestling MVP. The previously announced awards are available in our 2021 Awards section. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting this year.

1. Roman Reigns (40 percent)

2. Bryan Danielson (14 percent)

3. Kenny Omega (10 percent)

4. CM Punk (8 percent)

5. MJF (4 percent)

Others (24 percent)

Jason Powell’s Thoughts: The majority of voters got it right with Roman Reigns running away with this award. It was a year of major turnover, as Reigns and Omega are the only wrestlers who returned to our top five from 2020. Drew McIntyre was saddled with bad booking and a giant sword. Jon Moxley was likely the victim of being out of sight and out of mind late in the year while he took time away. Chris Jericho transitioned into a role that didn’t require him to carry as much of the load in AEW. And Asuka missed a good chunk of the year due to injury (she finished tied for fifth with Omega last year).