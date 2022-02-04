Impact Wrestling TV viewership and rating following last week’s big numbers

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 114,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 182,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .05 rating drawn the previous week. Impact failed to crack the top 150 in Thursday’s cable ratings after finishing 104th last week. While the Winter Olympics was competition last night, Impact was back to drawing more typical numbers this week after getting a big boost last week from the buzz around Mickie James entering the Royal Rumble match.