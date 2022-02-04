Dot Net Awards: 2021 Best Female Pro Wrestler

Categories2021 Awards AWARDS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2021 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Female Pro Wrestler. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting. We will unveil the MVP Award later today. The previously announced awards are available in our 2021 Awards section.

1. Britt Baker (32 percent)

2. Bianca Belair (21 percent)

3. Deonna Purrazzo (12 percent)

4. Thunder Rosa (10 percent)

5. Becky Lynch (6 percent)

Others (19 percent)

Jason Powell’s Thoughts: Let’s just say that my top five would look very different. Much like I felt Roman Reigns finished too high when readers voted him as the second best pro wrestler, I feel they were also overly generous with Britt Baker in this category. Don’t get me wrong. She’s a terrific talent and I can listen to arguments for her finishing strong in an MVP race, but I just don’t feel like she produced a strong enough body of in-ring work, which the award is meant to recognize. Again, though, the readers have spoken. It’s encouraging to see Deonna Purrazzo crack the top five for the quality year she produced in Impact. Likewise, I’m happy to see Thunder Rosa have a strong finish after having so many good matches with a variety of opponents. I’m surprised Sasha Banks didn’t crack the top five. I’m less surprised that Charlotte Flair didn’t crack the top five because she’s polarizing, but she’d get a top five vote from me. And while I didn’t expect Dakota Kai to finish in the top five, she would certainly get a top five vote from me. Placement debates aside, it was another strong year for women in pro wrestling, and that’s the most important thing.