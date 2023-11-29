NXT Deadline lineup: The updated card for the final NXT PLE of 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held on Saturday, December 9 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan vs. one TBD in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Trick Williams vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs vs. Bron Breakker vs. one TBD in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Powell’s POV: There will be men’s and women’s Last Chance qualifiers on Tuesday’s NXT television show to determine the final entrants in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. NXT Deadline will stream on Peacock in the United States. We will have a live review, as well as an exclusive same night audio review Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).