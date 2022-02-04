02/04 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Speedball Bailey, and Jake Something, ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin in a non-title match, Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Speedball Bailey, and Jake Something, ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin in a non-title match, Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Title, and more (17:39)…

Click here for the February 4 Impact Wrestling audio review.

