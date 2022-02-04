Dot Net Awards: 2021 Best Male Pro Wrestler

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2021 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Male Pro Wrestler. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting. We will unveil the rest of the awards today. The previously announced awards are available in our 2021 Awards section.

1. Bryan Danielson (33 percent)

2. Roman Reigns (22 percent)

3. Kenny Omega (11 percent)

4. Adam Page (6 percent)

5. Josh Alexander (5 percent each)

Others (23 percent)

Jason Powell’s Thoughts: The right man won the award. I’m all for Roman Reigns as the MVP (the results of that award will be available later today), but I would not give him my vote for the Best Wrestler award. At this point, I don’t know if it’s even possible for Bryan Danielson to have a bad match. He’s had so many gems with a wide variety of opponents, and I feel like the best is yet to come with fresh opponents in AEW and perhaps even New Japan Pro Wrestling. Kenny Omega had a good year, but he was injured and he’s certainly had better campaigns. It speaks volumes about his talent and drive that he was still able to finish third despite working through some serious injuries. Adam Page was a very consistent performer and had his share of great matches. It’s nice to see Josh Alexander crack the top five in recognition of his strong year in Impact Wrestling.